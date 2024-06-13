Pillow used to smother MP Azim: West Bengal CID

Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was smothered with a pillow soon after he entered a flat in New Town near Kolkata, an official of West Bengal CID said today.

This was revealed during interrogation of accused Siyam Hossain, who was arrested in Nepal and taken to Kolkata, he said.

Siyam also admitted during the grilling that a woman also helped others in strangulating the Bangladeshi politician, he added.

The woman was stated to be the girlfriend of Akhtaruzzaman, a US national and allegedly the prime accused in the case, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"After killing the MP, they cut his body into small pieces, put them into plastic bags, and then dumped them in several parts of New Town, Bagjola canal before fleeing to different hideouts," the CID official said.

Siyam also claimed that some parts of the body were put into a trolley suitcase and then dumped somewhere near Bongaon border with Bangladesh, according to the CID officer.

CID investigators are continuing their search for the remaining body parts, he said.

On Sunday, the CID recovered human bones near a canal in South 24 Parganas district after interrogating Siyam.