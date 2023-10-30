One killed in Gopalganj clash over establishing supremacy

A man was killed and 12 people were injured in a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy in Kashiani upazila of Goplganj today.

The deceased was Ansar Chowdury, 55, a resident of Nizamkandi village, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Firoz Alam, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station, said there had been a longstanding conflict between Hazi group and master group over establishing supremacy in the locality.

Hazi Nowsher, chairman of Nizamkandi union Parishad, leads the hazi group and Mahabur Rahman Biplop leads the master group.

The supporters of the two groups had an altercation at Nizamkandi bazar this morning.

Following the matter, they, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked each other, leaving 13 people from both groups including Ansar injured.

Seven of the injured were taken to Gopalganj General Hospital where doctors declared Ansar dead, said the police official.

"No case was filed yet around 4:00pm. Police detained two for interrogation," added the OC.