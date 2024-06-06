One killed in BCL factional clash in Kaliakair

A Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activist was killed in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila this morning.

The deceased, Al Amin, 19, was a student of Jatirpita Bangabandhu Govt College.

He was an activist of the BCL college unit, Tarikul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Kaliakair Police Station, told our Gazipur correspondent.

Tarikul said the followers of Kaliakair Municipality unit's BCL president Emon and activists of the college unit locked into a clash yesterday.

The college authorities attempted to resolve the issue this morning but in vain. Al Amin was stabbed to death by the members of the rival group 11:00am near the college around 11:00am, the police official said.

Locals and police reported that both the groups gathered near the college to demonstrate their strength this morning. At one stage, the follower of Emon attacked their rivals and stabbed Al Amin, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead. Lutfar Rahman, a doctor at the hospital, said Al Amin was "brought dead".