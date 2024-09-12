Notre Dame College office assistant found dead in Dholaikhal

An office assistant of Notre Dame College was found dead in her house on Rishikesh Das Lane in the capital's Dholaikhal area yesterday.

Police recovered the body of 55-year-old Lipika Juliana Gomez on Wednesday afternoon. The body bore injuries induced by sharp weapons in the head, Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sutrapur Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Investigators suspect she was hacked to death and the perpetrators fled the scene.

Police said Lipika, of Dohar upazila of Dhaka district, lived alone in a rented flat on the fourth floor of a five-storey building on Rishikesh Das Lane.

OC Saiful Islam said after getting a call on 999, Sutrapur police went to the house and found Lipika's body on the bed in one of the rooms. There were sharp-weapon wounds on the left side of her head, he said.

The body was sent to the morgue of Sir Salimullah Medical College for an autopsy.

A relative of the deceased filed a murder case against unnamed accused in this connection, the OC said.