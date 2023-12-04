Nipun Roy Chowdhury gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury till January 11 next year in eight cases, including one filed over vandalism of the chief justice's residence.

The cases were filed with Ramna, Paltan and South Keraniganj police stations in connection with the incidents of violence centring the BNP's grand rally in the capital on October 28.

The HC directed Nipun to surrender before the trial court concerned by January 11 in connection with the cases.

The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders following eight petitions filed by Nipun seeking bail in the cases.

Earlier in the day, the accused BNP leader appeared before the bench for bail.

The HC granted bail to Nipun on the ground that she is a regular law practitioner and a woman, Deputy Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir told The Daily Star.

Senior lawyer Nitai Roy Chowdhury and lawyer Debasish Roy Chowdhury argued for Nipun during hearing of the bail petitions.