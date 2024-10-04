Murder case: Former food minister placed on seven-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of a university student, Ramij Uddin Ahmed Roop, in Dhaka's Tejgaon area during the mass protests on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuddin Hossain passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, a court staffer told The Daily Star.

A team of detectives arrested Sadhan from the Basundhara Residential area last night.

On September 7, AKM Rakibul Ahmed, father of the victim, filed a murder case with Tejgaon Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 222 others.

On August 4, Ramij, 21, a student of Daffodil International University, was shot in front of Karwan Bazar Metro Rail Station around 4:00pm. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 6:00pm.

Meanwhile, magistrate Saifuddin also placed Enamul Haque Abul, president of Paltan thana unit of Awami League, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in Paltan on October 28 last year.

Abul, also a former councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation, was produced before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of the JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons.