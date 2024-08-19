Murder case filed against Cumilla’s ex-MP, mayor

Over 450 AL activists also accused in case filed over killing of youth on August 4

Former lawmaker of Cumilla-6 Haji AKM Bahauddin Bahar and his daughter Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, mayor of Cumilla City Corporation, were accused in a case filed over the killing of a youth in Cumilla during mass protests on August 4.

More than 450 Awami League activists, including 62 named, were also accused in the case.

Abdul Hannan of Dishabond area filed the case over the death of Masum Mia, 20, of Uttar Rampur area of ward 22 in an attack allegedly launched by Bahar, Shuchona and their people at Nandanpur (Kotbari crossing) on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Alamgir Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

According to the case, Bahar, Shuchona and their gang attacked students during their peaceful programme on the highway.

Masum was shot during the incident. He was declared dead at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, police said.

His family learned of his death from a photo posted on social media but police buried the body by then, the police official said.

The case was filed against 62 named accused including Bahar, Shuchona, Cumilla Sadar Upazila Chairman Aminul Islam Tutul, Sadar South Upazila Chairman Abdul Hai Bablu, City Jubo League Convener Abdullah Al Mahmud Shahid, Swechchhasebak League President Jahirul Islam Rintu.

Four hundred unnamed people mentioned as followers of Bahar in the case were also made accused in the case, OC Alamgir said.