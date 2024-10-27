Murder case against Hasina: Court asks police to submit probe report by Nov 28

A Dhaka court today asked police to submit by November 28 the probe report of the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others over the death of 18-year-old college student Foijul Islam Rajon in Mirpur on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman set the date after the case was placed before his court for the next course of actions.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused of the case.

On August 15, Rajon's brother Md Rajib filed the case against Hasina and others with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir.

Upon hearing, the magistrate asked officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case details, Rajon, a 12th-grade student of Dhaka Degree College was shot in the chest near Mirpur-10 intersection during a crackdown on the protests

He died at Dr Azmal Hospital later.

The complaint asserted that the accused were directly involved in or facilitated the violence that led to Rajon's death and injuries to other students.

Hasina is now facing 225 cases, including 194 for murders, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.

Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising on August 5.