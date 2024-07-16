MP Azim Murder: Daughter gets death threat

Muntarin Ferdous Dorin, daughter of the slain Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, received a death threat today from unknown miscreants.

The threat was issued via the social media platform IMO to her cousin, Md Ashraful, the mayor of Kaliganj Municipality.

Confirming the development, Dorin said she plans to file a general diary at the Kaliganj Police Station regarding the threat.

Recently, Dorin told reporters that her father was killed for political reasons.

Two top leaders of the Jhenaidah Awami League, General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu and Welfare Affairs Secretary Kamal Ahmed Babu, are currently in jail in connection with Anar's murder.

Babu initially gave a confession statement but has recently applied to recant it, alleging coercion.

Anar traveled to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed overnight at a friend's house. He left the next day, saying he would visit a doctor. On May 22, police from India and Bangladesh reported that Anar had been killed in a Kolkata flat.