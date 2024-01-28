Mother, two children found dead at home

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from their house in Dumuria upazila of Khulna yesterday.

The deceased are Dolly Begum, 32, wife of Mannan Sardar, and her daughter Fatema, 6, and seven-month-old son Omar of Komarpur village.

Locals said Dolly's husband Mannan works as a salesman in a private company. He went to Khulna city from home around 8:00am yesterday.

Mannan returned home around 12:30pm and found the house locked. Later, he looked through the window and saw Dolly's body hanging from a ceiling and two children lying on the bed.

After breaking the door open, Mannan with the help of locals immediately took the three to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.

Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, said they sent the bodies to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect the woman died by suicide after killing her two children due to a "family dispute".

They are injury marks on the necks of the children, said the OC. "We are looking into the matter," he added.