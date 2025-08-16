Mob beats suspected robber to death in Narayanganj

Two others critically injured

A suspected robber was beaten to death and two others seriously injured in a mob attack in the Kalagachia area of Narayanganj early today.

According to locals, a group first attempted a robbery in the Shambhupura area of Sonargaon while travelling by trawler.

Villagers chased them down, and they fled to Kalagachia, where they were surrounded by locals.

Officer-in-Charge Mamun Pathan of Narayanganj River Police Station confirmed the matter and said three robbers were caught, while the others managed to escape. During the attack, one robber was killed on the spot, and the other two sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving information, Kalagachia river police went to the scene, rescued the two injured and admitted them to a hospital, said the OC.

The body of the deceased was recovered and sent to the morgue.

The police official said the identities of the injured could not be confirmed.

Police are trying to identify the deceased. Filing of a case was underway.