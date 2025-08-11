Mob attack: Wedding plans dashed, family now prepares for funeral

On Saturday night, Ruplal was hurrying home on a rickshaw van to begin planning for his daughter's wedding. His relative Pradip was driving the van as they were possibly talking about all that was still left to do.

But neither could have imagined that their plans would be shattered by a horrific turn of events.

On the way, an agitated crowd waylaid the two, accusing them of stealing the van. The two tried to explain it was a misunderstanding -- that they weren't thieves, and the van was theirs.

But reason found no audience. The mob grew increasingly violent and, at one point, beat the two men to death.

The incident took place around 9:30pm in the Burtirhat area of Rangpur's Taraganj upazila.

Ruplal Robidas, 45, was from Ghanirampur Dangapara village under Taraganj upazila, and his relative Pradip Chandra Robidas, 44, was from Shyampur area under Mithapukur upazila.

Eyewitness Majidul Islam said, "The two kept insisting they were not thieves and explained their professions, but the mob would not listen; they beat the men severely."

MA Faruk, officer-in-charge of Taraganj Police Station, said, "The police were informed around 11:00pm. The victims were taken to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex, where Ruplal was declared dead on arrival. Pradip was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died early yesterday.

"Ruplal's wife has filed a case against 500–700 unidentified individuals. Police are investigating the case. The culprits will be identified and arrested soon."

SHOCK AND GRIEF

Ruplal was a cobbler, and Pradip was a van driver. Both were single-earning members of their families.

Ruplal left behind his mother, wife, two daughters and a son, and Pradip left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

According to Ruplal's wife Maloti Robidas, their 19-year-old daughter, Nupur Rani Robidas, was engaged to Komol Robidas from Shyampur area in Mithapukur.

Pradip was the matchmaker, and he was supposed to stay at Ruplal's house on Saturday night. They were set to go to Komol's home yesterday to fix the wedding date.

Visiting Ruplal's house yesterday noon, this correspondent saw the grieving family was still in disbelief.

"Whom will I call baba now?" in a choked voice asked Ruplal's daughter Nupur, who has just passed her HSC examinations.

Apart from their small 10-decimal homestead, consisting of two tin-roofed houses and a single-shed kitchen, the family has no other possessions.

"What will I do with three children and an elderly mother-in-law. My daughter's wedding is now uncertain," cried Ruplal's wife Maloti.

Speaking on the matter, Kursha Union Parishad member Tuhinur Rahman said, "Ruplal supported his family by mending shoes in the market. He worked hard to educate his children. He and his relative were falsely accused and killed."

Meanwhile, Advocate Monilal Das, Rangpur divisional president of the Bangladesh Dalit Parishad, said both victims belonged to the Dalit community. He demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators and called for assistance for the victims' families.

Contacted, Taraganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rubel Rana said, "The upazila administration will provide financial assistance to ensure Ruplal's daughter's wedding takes place. Police have been instructed to quickly identify and arrest the suspects."

Meanwhile, locals blocked the Rangpur–Dinajpur highway for an hour yesterday evening, demanding justice for the killings.

Police and army members later arrived at the scene and assured the protesters that the culprits would be identified and arrested quickly, said UNO Rubel Rana.