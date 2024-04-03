Militant outfit Kuki Chin involved in bank robberies: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said members of the militant outfit Kuki Chin are involved in the bank robberies at Ruma and Thanchi in Bandarban.

"Kuki Chin was involved in the bank robbery and firearms looting incidents. They also assaulted police constables, bank guards and Ansars," he told journalists at his ministry office in the capital.

"First, they switched off the electricity substation and then started looting valuables and firearms. Later, they abducted a local Sonali Bank manager when he was performing Tarabi prayers," he said.

The minister said that the militant outfit is also responsible for today's looting of cash and valuables at Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank at Thanchi.

The minister, however, said an investigation is ongoing to unveil more information regarding the incidents.

Police and BGB are carrying out operations to capture the culprits and rescue the looted items, he added.

"We will do everything necessary to bring the situation under control. Police and BGB have been carrying out their duties. If necessary, Bangladesh Army will also join the operation against Kuki Chin and other militant outfits," he added.

Kamal said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Special Branch Chief Md Monirul Islam and other high officials are now in Bandarban to assess the situation.

Replying to a question about border killings, he said that talks are going on with India to stop border killings. Basically, citizens of both countries who are engaged in illegal businesses are victims of such incidents, he added.