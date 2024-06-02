UP member's relative killed in Pirojpur clash over food distribution

A man has been killed in a clash between two groups over the distribution of food assistance among cyclone-affected people in Pirojpur's Kawkhali upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rouf, 50, brother-in-law (husband's brother) of Khadija Begum, a member of the Chirapara Parsaturia Union Parishad, said Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Officer in Charge (OC) of Kawkhali Police Station.

Rouf, son of the late Makbul Howlader from Uttar Nilti village, was a carpenter by profession and father of four.

UP member Khadija said she received food assistance for distribution among 30 families from the lawmaker of the Pirojpur-2 constituency.

As she couldn't distribute it to every family in the area, some locals, including Sanjoy Gosh, Sanjeeb Gosh, Shisir Gosh, Solomon Sarder, Humayun Majhi, Kamal Patikar, Dilip Patikar, and Dipok Patikar, went to her house and scolded her.

She claimed that they also beat her husband, Mojibor Rahman, yesterday afternoon when he went out of the house.

"While we were going to meet the Union Parishad Chairman yesterday evening regarding the issue, a group of 8-10 people attacked us with sticks and sharp weapons. Eight members of our family, including Rouf, were injured in the attack," the UP member said.

Rouf was first taken to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was sent to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he died around 10:30 am today, she added.

OC Humayun Kabir confirmed that a clash occurred between two groups over the distribution of food assistance among the cyclone-affected people, resulting in injuries on both sides.

Rouf died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, the OC said.

Police detained two people in connection with the incident, the police official added. The process to file a case in this regard is underway.