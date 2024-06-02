Man's body recovered from Bashundhara flat

Police yesterday recovered the semi-decomposed body of a man from an apartment in Block C of Bashundhara residential area of the capital

The deceased has been identified as Ariful Islam, 30, of Raipura village in Narsingdi. He also lived in Japan, said Rajan Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner (AC) of Badda zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan division.

A letter and a marriage certificate were found near the body.

Police primarily suspect that Ariful's wife, Parvin Akter, killed him and fled to Canada.

On information, police went to the apartment and recovered the semi-decomposed body of the man in the afternoon.

According to Badda police, Ariful and Parvin rented the apartment on a Maati Properties building for seven days using an online app, presenting themselves as husband and wife on May 17.

"There are stab wounds on the chest and neck of the body," said the CID Crime Scene unit, visiting the spot.

Police recovered CCTV footage from the building, which showed Parvin Akter leaving the apartment alone at 6:31am on May 18.

The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College morgue this evening for autopsy.

Police primarily suspect that Parvin, who also lived in Canada, came to Bangladesh, planned the murder, and then returned to Canada.

Efforts are ongoing to find the killer, the ADC said.