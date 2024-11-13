Limon files case with ICT against eight ex-Rab men

Thirteen years after losing his left leg in a shooting incident, Limon Hossain from Jhalakathi yesterday filed a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal against nine former army and Rab personnel.

Among the accused are Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former security affairs adviser to ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) Maj Gen (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, and Major Rashed, former company commander of Rab-8 in Barishal.

The other named accused are ex-Rab-8 deputy assistant director Lutfor Rahman, corporal Mazharul Islam, constable Md Abdul Aziz, naik Muktadir Hossain, and soldiers Prahlad Chanda and Kartik Kumar Biswas. Limon also accused six unnamed individuals of the incident.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Limon yesterday said, "I could not get justice for 13 years during the rule of Sheikh Hasina's government. I have now filed the complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal hoping justice will be delivered."

Demanding compensation from the government, he said, "Rab has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including forced disappearances, killings, and extortion. As I think it is terrorist organisation, I demand the force be abolished."

Limon said he faced problems in taking legal actions against all those responsible for the 2011 shooting incident during Sheikh Hasina's rule.

"We faced many obstacles and threats. Among those who couldn't be accused are Tarique Ahmed Siddique, then Rab-8 camp commander Major Rashed, and former NTMC director general Ziaul Ahsan."

He also said that his treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation was hampered following directives by then home minister Sahara Khatun.

The treatment later continued at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi, said Limon, adding that he received support from Gonoshasthaya and Bangla daily Prothom Alo for his education.

Taking Limon for an aide of a notorious criminal they were looking for, Rab-8 members from Barisal shot him in Saturia village of Jalakathi's Rajapur upazila on March 23, 2011.

Rab had claimed that the shooting took place during a raid to arrest the criminal. Limon, then 16, was picked up and sent to a hospital. The force filed two cases against him the same day.

Four days after the shooting, Limon's left leg had to be amputated below the knee.

His mother filed an attempted murder case with a Jhalakathi court on April 10, 2011.

Limon completed his HSC in 2013, Bachelor's in Law in 2018, and Master's (LLM) in 2019.

The government on July 9, 2013, decided to withdraw both the cases against Limon following a request from National Human Rights Commission's then chairman Mizanur Rahman.

Limon has been serving as a lecturer in the law department of Gono University in Savar since 2020.

ICT Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud said they have received the complaint.

"The International Crimes Tribunal has the jurisdiction to hold the trial of such cases," he told The Daily Star.