At least 10 killed, over 100 hurt in Uttara East Police Station mayhem

At least 10 people were killed and over 100 injured in Dhaka's Uttara area this afternoon after men in civilian clothes opened fire on protesters from Uttara East Police Station.

Hundreds of agitated people have surrounded the police station and set it on fire, reports our correspondent. People, who are inside the police station, are still firing at people and lobbing sound grenades, he said while filing a report from the spot around 8:30pm

It couldn't be immediately known how many people are inside the police station and their identities.

Uttara Crescent Hospital sources said that 10 people were brought dead there.

Witnesses said the clash began when protesters threw bricks at an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) near the Uttara East police station around 4:45pm.

At that time, police fired bullets, rubber bullets and tear shells, witnesses said.

They said two men in civilian clothes also opened fire on the crowd indiscriminately. The Daily Star couldn't confirm the identity of them immediately.

Agitators then set fire to the APC.

Around 7:30pm, an army team reached at the spot. However, they left after apparently failing to convince the people inside to come out of the police station, reports our correspondent.

The injured are receiving treatment at different local hospitals.