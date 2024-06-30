Le Méridien's owner asked to surrender before lower court in 7 days

The Supreme Court today directed businessmen Amin Ahmed to surrender to the lower court concerned in seven days in connection with a Tk 110 crore money laundering case.

Former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, his wife Shirin Akhtar are also accused in the case.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court also scrapped a High Court order that on June 10 directed Amin Ahmed, owner of hotel Le Méridien Dhaka, to surrender to the lower court in six weeks and asked the law enforcers not to harass or arrest him during this period in connection with the case.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the HC order.

Amin Ahmed's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that his client is not involved in any corruption.

The lawyer said his client will surrender to the lower court and seek bail in the case within a week in compliance with the SC order.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC during the hearing yesterday.

ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda filed the case with its integrated district office of Dhaka-1 on October 2 last year.

The commission on May 27 this year pressed charges against Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, his wife Shirin Aktar and six others including Amin Ahmed in the case.

In the case statement, the plaintiff said Bacchu bought the 30.25 katha land for Tk 110 crore, but the two deeds showed the property value to be Tk 15.25 crore.

Bacchu later transferred the land to his wife Shirin and sons Sheikh Rafa Hai and Sheikh Sabid Hye Anik. Sheikh Shahriar Panna, the owner of BM Computers and Crown Properties, and Amin Ahmed assisted the attempt to legitimise the transfer the property, the complainant added.