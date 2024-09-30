Lawyers demand resignation of 'politically biased, corrupt' HC judges by Oct 20

A group of lawyers today demanded the resignation of the "politically biased and corrupt" High Court judges by October 20.

They made the demand at a meeting organised under the banner of General Lawyers of the Supreme Court at the SC Bar Association (SCBA) premises.

Lawyers Md Mohsen Rashid, Shah Ahmed Badal, Syed Mamun Mahbub, Rafiqul Islam Talukder Raja, Md Ashraful Islam, Joynal Abedin and Julfiqaure Ali Jhunu, among others, attended the meeting.

They told the gathering that they will urge the chief justice to take steps to remove the HC judges, who are identified as politically biased and corrupt, if they do not resign on their own by October 20.

Earlier on August 8, Syed Mamun Mahbub, a member of the SCBA, at a press conference in its south hall demanded the resignation of 50 judges of the HC for, what he said, violating the constitution by preventing people from getting justice and delivering guided verdicts against opposition leaders.