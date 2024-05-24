Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 24, 2024 10:24 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 10:28 PM

Law minister admitted to Evercare

Photo: Star

Law Minister Anisul Huq has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital with fever and urinary problems.

However, his condition is stable.

"I became sick after coming back to Dhaka from Brahmanbaria on Saturday. After examination, doctors advised me to get admitted to the hospital for proper treatment," he told The Daily Star tonight.

"I am undergoing treatment here [Evercare]. However, I feel better now," the minister added.

He urged all to pray for his quick recovery.

