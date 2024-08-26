Killing at Adabor: AL leader Golap, journos Shakil, Rupa placed on remand

A Dhaka court today placed Awami League publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, former head of news at Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa on different terms of remand for interrogation in the case over the death of a garment worker Rubel during the mass protest.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain passed the order after investigation officer Mintu Chandra Banik, an inspector of Adabor Police Station, produced the trio before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Golap, a former lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency, was placed on a seven-day remand in the case, while the journalist couple was placed on a five-day fresh remand.

Golap was arrested in the capital's Nakhalpara area yesterday.

Earlier, the defence lawyers sought bail for the three accused. They also sought the cancellation of the remand prayer.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and 146 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabod area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the statement said.

On August 22, Shakil and Rupa were placed on a four-day remand in a murder case filed with the Uttara East Police Station.

The duo were arrested at Dhaka airport yesterday. Airport sources said they were trying to board a Turkish Airlines flight for France via Turkey.

On August 21, Anowar Hossain Aynal, a decorator, filed the murder case against 39 named and unnamed people, including Hasina, over the death of his brother Fazlul Karim in the city's Uttara area on August 5 during the mass protest.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR. They were arrested as unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8.