Jubo League man stabbed to death two arrested

Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of an activist of Jubo League, the youth body of the Awami League, in Rajshahi city.

The deceased, 25-year-old Mohammad Mim from the Ramchandrapur area, was beaten and stabbed to death on Saturday night, according to a case filed by his mother Keya Begum at Boalia Police Station yesterday evening.

Sabina Yeasmin, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said Keya filed the case against 13 named and eight to 10 unnamed accused.

Witnesses said a group of 10 to 15 youths aged between 20 and 30 first caught and beat up Mim in the Sagarpara area of the city around 7:30pm on Saturday.

The assailants accused him of attacking a student-led procession in Rajshahi on August 5 during the mass uprising against the Awami League government.

The attackers forcibly took Mim to the Panchavati area by an autorickshaw around 7:50pm, the witnesses said.

He was left in front of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a critical condition around 10:10pm.

Sankar K Biswas, in-charge of the hospital's emergency department, said Mim was brought dead at 10:15pm

There were several marks of severe injury on the body, including extreme beating and stabbing, according to Sankar.

Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station, said a team of the police station rushed to the spot on Saturday night upon getting information about the attack, but could not locate the place where Mim was taken.

He said police arrested two named accused in the case and were trying to arrest the others.

Mehedi also said that Mim was involved in Awami League politics.

However, Mim's mother Keya said that his son was not involved in any kind of politics and used to work as a day labour.

Locals said Mim was close to Jubo League leader Zahirul Haque Rubel, who was spotted attacking student protesters with two firearms in his hands during the uprising. Rubel was arrested and placed on remand several times after the fall of the Awami League government.

Requesting anonymity, a neighbour of Mim said Mim used to reside in the personal chamber of Rajib Matin, a former finance secretary of Jubo League's Rajshahi city unit. Mim went into hiding after the fall of the Awami League regime.

"Mim returned to the area on Saturday and came under the attack in the evening," the neighbour said.