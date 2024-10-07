Journalist's motorcycle torched in Cumilla's Daudkandi

Crime & Justice
An unidentified person last night torched a local journalist's motorcycle at Daudkandi upazila in Cumilla.

Kamrul Haque Chowdhury is the Daudkandi upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer.

The man set fire to his motorbike parked on the ground floor at his Shahidnagar residence around 10:30pm, he told our Cumilla correspondent.

He added that from CCTV footage, the person could be seen running from the scene.

Ershad Hossain, station officer of Daudkandi fire station, said, "Locals doused the fire of the motorbike before fire fighters reached there."

Md Junayet Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Police Station, said, "We are investigating the incident. We hope the miscreant will be arrested soon."

