Joint force raid: Eight arrested with firearms in Cox’s Bazar

A joint force, led by the army, arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered a cache of firearms, ammunition and sharp weapons during a raid on a house in Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar early today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of joint forces -- district administration, Police, Rab and BGB -- led by 9 East Bengal of 2 Infantry Brigade of 10 Infantry Division surrounded two houses in PM Khali Union of Cox's Bazar around 3:00am, said a press release.

After a five-hour-long operation, eight criminals were arrested, the release added.

The arrestees are Kalim Ullah, 34, Md Khorshed Alam, 37, Md Hasan Sharif Laden, 20, Md Shaheen, 23, Md Mizan, 20, Abdul Malek, 48, Abdul Hai, 24, and Abdul Aziz, 25.

During the raid, two foreign-made 9mm pistols, three single barrel guns, two LGs, three pistol magazines, nine rounds of pistol ammo, 39 cartridges and several sharp weapons were recovered from the houses.

Legal proceedings against the accused were ongoing, the release reads.

The arrestees had been using the recovered weapons to carry out destructive criminal activities for the past few years, added the release.