Jatrabari Police Station's former OC shown arrested in murder case

Abul Hasan, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station, was shown arrested in a case filed over the death of Imon Hossain Gazi in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Mahbubul Islam, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, produced him and submitted an application to show him arrested in the murder case.

According to the case statement, Imon took part in the mass movement at Chattogram Road around 11:00am on August 5, where he was shot dead.

Later on August 28, the victim's brother Anwar Hossain filed the case against 85 people with Jatrabari Police Station.

Earlier in the day, former OC Abul Hasan was produced before the same court on completion of his seven-day remand in another case filed over the death of a student, Sakib Hasan, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during quota reform protests on July 18.

On September 2, Abu Bakar, 55, a ward level leader of Jatiya Sramik Dal, filed the case over Sakib Hasan's death against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 441 others.

Abul Hasan was arrested in Teknaf on September 17, according to a police forwarding report submitted before the court.