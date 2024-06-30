'Investigating online gambling complicated as there's no clear law'

Says research report

Money laundering and online gambling have become major problems. However, investigating these crimes is complicated due to the lack of clear laws against online gambling in the country, according to a recent research report.

Researcher and Professor Dr Khan Sarfaraz Ali, CEO of LIFE Management and HR Solutions, presented the research paper titled "Challenges of Controlling Illegal Money Transfer Through Mobile Apps: A Study on Online Gambling" at the CID headquarters today.

The research paper put forward some strategies -- like completion of mutual legal assistance agreements with various countries -- regarding money laundered abroad.

It suggested to ensure regular close monitoring of Mobile Financial Services activities by the Bangladesh Bank and establishing a central database for the overall trade of the country to combat money laundering.

Speaking at the programme, CID Chief Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia said that online gambling has now taken a dire shape. Through online gambling, money is being laundered regularly from the country through e-money.

He said that with the new cyber security act, they cannot take action against online gambling easily. There have been no cases of online gambling after the new law. But illegal money laundering is increasing through online gambling.

"The act under which we take action is the Cyber ​​Security Act, which refers to e-money transactions. This section was cognisable earlier [in the Digital Security Act]. Now it is made non-cognisable. The matter is now very difficult for police to catch anyone before [finding] the evidence."

He said that an online gambling control law is needed to handle the situation.

Asked about online gambling data, the CID Chief said that they do not have this information, nor does Bangladesh Bank have it.

"When we catch someone, we get some information. There is no research or data on this in Bangladesh -- about how many people are gambling and who are they? Who are the people organising the gambling?"

However, last week, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that around 50 lakh people in the country are involved in online gambling.

The CID Chief said that they don't have any specific information about the amount of money being laundered through trade basis and online basis.

Asked about Bangladesh national team cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's online gambling advertisement, he said it is better to talk about the law without targeting any individual.

About the alleged corruption of former Inspector General of Police Benazir and former NBR Official Matiur Rahman, he said, "If a government official commits a crime while serving, there is an Anti-Corruption Commission. It is better not to raise questions about this here."

ONLINE GAMBLING, MONEY LAUNDERING

The research report said there is a potential link between online gambling and money laundering due to the nature of online transactions and the anonymity they can provide.

According to the state data, most cases of money laundering is trade-oriented (through Letter of Credit); which includes, over-invoicing, under-invoicing, and multiple invoicing.

Another source of money laundering is conducting business using e-commerce, payment gateways, or e-wallets.

However, actual and detailed information is not available in the concerned department about the people or organisations who are conducting such business.

Some private institutions are reluctant to provide the necessary information without the court order sheet; which hinders the progress of ongoing inquiry and investigation work, observed the research paper.