Hospital staffer shot in Mohakhali dies after 3 days

A hospital employee who was shot inside the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Dhaka's Mohakhali three days ago died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital last night.

The victim, Jamal Hossain, 40, was a fourth-class staff member of the hospital.

He was shot by unidentified assailants around 8:15pm on Friday in front of the fourth-class employees' office on the hospital premises.

Confirming the death, Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rasel Sarwar said police have detained four suspects in connection with the attack.

"Initial investigation suggests the incident may be linked to rivalry over the upcoming 4th-class staff association election, outsourcing recruitment, and control over footpath businesses around the hospital," the OC said, adding that further interrogation of the detainees is underway.

Jamal was the former general secretary of the hospital's fourth-class employees' association and had expressed his intention to run again in the upcoming election, according to his family.

They said Jamal had been receiving threats in recent days.