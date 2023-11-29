'Heinous criminals, militants usually kept in fetters'

HC bench says after being shown image of Jubo Dal leader being treated in handcuffs, fetters

A High Court bench today said heinous criminals including the militants are usually kept in the bar fetters.

There are many Supreme Court guidelines on using bar fetters, the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said.

The HC made the comment after some pro-BNP lawyers including AJ Mohammad Ali placed newspaper reports on using bar fetters on arrested Jashore's Jubo Dal leader Aminur Rahman Madhu and admitting him to a hospital. The lawyers also sought necessary order from the HC on its suo motu (voluntary) move.

The bench told the lawyers that they can file a writ petition regarding this issue with the court.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali told the court that ailing Aminur Rahman Madhu was brought to the hospital with bar fetters and handcuffs though he is not any heinous criminal.

He questioned why this would be allowed in an independent country.

Jubo Dal leader Aminur, who suffered a heart attack in jail, was treated at a hospital in the capital earlier this month while in bar fetters and handcuffs.

Aminur, also an assistant professor at Ahmedabad Degree College in Jashore, was reportedly arrested on November 2 on charges of planning an act of sabotage.

Photos of him lying on the floor in handcuffs and chains went viral on social media.

A day after his arrest, a court sent him to Jashore Central Jail, said his family members.

On November 12, Aminur, who has been a heart patient since 2013, suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment, his family said.

He was then shifted to Dhaka Central Jail and admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital in the capital on November 13, said his elder brother Mizanur Rahman.

Madhu was treated on the floor as there was no empty bed at the hospital, he said, adding that the hospital released him yesterday "without completing his treatment".