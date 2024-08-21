Hefajat’s Shapla Chattar rally: Hasina sued for genocide, crimes against humanity

Faces five more cases; Joy, Putul, Rehana sued over vendor’s killing

Another complaint was filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal yesterday, accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others of committing crimes against humanity and genocide during a Hefajat-e-Islam rally at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

Besides, seven more cases were filed against Hasina yesterday and another one the day before over the killings that took place during the recent unrest.

With these cases, Hasina is now facing 31 cases, including 26 for murder, four for crimes against humanity and genocide, and one for abduction.

Yesterday, for the first time, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and sister Sheikh Rehana were accused in a murder case.

ICT CASE

Supreme Court lawyer Gazi MH Tamim filed the complaint on behalf of Mufti Harun Ijahar Chowdhury, joint secretary general (education and law) of Hefajat.

"We've registered the complaint and the investigation has gotten underway," said Ataur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of the investigation agency.

"Once we complete the preliminary investigation and visit to the place of occurrence and the tribunal is reconstituted, we, through the prosecution, will seek arrest warrants against all the accused," he said.

The other accused are Obaidul Quader, AL general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister; Reshed Khan Menon, former minister; Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation; Hasan Mahmud, former minister; Haji Selim, former lawmaker; Salman F Rahman, former advisor to prime minister; Shamim Osman, former Narayanganj lawmaker; Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former security advisor to the prime minister; AKM Shahidul Haque, former inspector general of police; Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police; Ziaul Ahmed, former additional director general of Rab; Harun Or Rashid, former additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP); Biplab Kumer Sarker, former deputy commissioner of DMP; Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee; Prof Muntassir Mamoon, member of Nirmul Committee; Tureen Afroz, former prosecutor of ICT and member of nirmul committee; Imran H Sarker, convener of Gonojagoron Mancha; Mozammel Haque Babu, chairman of Ekattor TV; Ahmed Zobayer, former managing director and CEO of Somoy TV; Subhash Singha Roy, editor of abnews24.com; Naimul Islam Khan, former press secretary of prime minister; Aziz Ahmed, former army chief; and M Manzur Ahmed, former DG of NSI.

Besides them, some unnamed ministers, state ministers, lawmakers, unnamed individuals from law enforcement agencies, and the then policymakers of some electronic and print media were accused.

According to the complaint, the accused, by giving directives and plans, committed crimes against humanity and genocide by killing Hefajat activists in Dhaka and surrounding areas and in different districts, including Chattogram, Narayanganj, and Cumilla, between May 5 and 6, 2013.

OTHER CASES

In the capital's Jatrabari, Hasina, her son Joy, daughter Putul, sister Rehana, and 17 others were sued over the killing of fruit seller Farid Sheikh at Mayor Hanif Flyover Toll Plaza on August 5.

The victim's father, Sultan Miah, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahmed. The magistrate recorded the case and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report on October 1.

In Sutrapur, a case was filed against Hasina and 49 others over the death of Md Omar Faruque, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College on July 19.

Faruque's mother, Kulsuma Akhter, lodged the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam. The magistrate asked Sutrapur Police OC to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

In Adabor, Hasina and 24 others were sued for the death of 18-year-old garment worker Sohel Rana on August 5.

Sohel's brother Md Ibrahim filed the case with the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin. The magistrate directed Adabor Police OC to register the complaint as an FIR.

In Savar, Hasina and 75 AL activists were sued over the murder of Zahidul Islam Sagar, 28, a barber, on August 5.

The case was filed with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, which ordered the police to record the case at Ashulia Police Station within three days.

In Narayanganj, another case was filed against Hasina, seven ministers and lawmakers, and 179 others over the killing of Md Jony, 17, a bus driver's assistant, in Kanchpur area of Sonargaon upazila on July 20.

The victim's father Md Yeasin filed the case, said Sonargaon Police OC Md Kamruzzaman.

In Rangpur, Hasina, her sister Rehana, and 49 others were sued over the killing of Sajjad Hossain, a vegetable trader, on July 19.

Zitu Begum, wife of Sajjad Hossain, filed the case with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Rangpur. The court directed Rangpur Kotwali Police OC to proceed with the investigation.

In Joypurhat, a case was filed against Hasina along with 216 others in connection with the death of Mehedi Sheikh, 25, a three-wheeler driver, in front of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station on August 5.

The case was lodged in the Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court of Joypurhat by Mehedi's wife, Jesmin Akter Srishtee. Magistrate Atikur Rahman directed the Joypurhat Sadar Police OC to register the case.

In Bogura, Hasina and Quader were sued over the killing of a rickshaw puller Kamar Uddin, 40, in Nawabbari Road area of the district town on August 4.

The victim's wife, Tahmina Begum, filed the case with Bogura Sadar Police Station, said OC Saihan Oliullah.

Earlier on Monday, Hasina and 18 others were accused in a case filed over the killing of auto-rickshaw driver Manik Mia during the quota reform movement in Rangpur.

Manik Mia's mother, Nurjahan Begum, filed the case with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Raju Ahmed Babu in Rangpur.

The court accepted the case and ordered Tajhat Police Station to record it as an FIR.