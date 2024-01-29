HC terms DGHS report ridiculous and an eyewash

The High Court today expressed grave dissatisfaction at the probe report submitted by Directorate General of Health Services on the death of five-year-old Ayaan at United Hospital in the capital, terming the report an eyewash and its recommendations ridiculous.

"We are not physicians. But we have studied medical jurisprudence. It is understood that you (doctors concerned) had negligence. The probe report has been prepared without conducting any inquest. Such a huge dose of medicine, which has been used for carrying out his circumcision, is not usually needed for bypass surgery," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said while hearing a petition.

"Why was his circumcision carried out so hurriedly even after the doctors learned that he had a bronchial asthma problem? They could have waited for some days to conduct his operation," the HC bench also said.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Aayaan's father Shamim Ahmed.

Earlier in the day, DGHS submitted the 14-page probe report through Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy before the HC bench in compliance with its January 15 order.

In the report, the probe body said Ayaan had normal bleeding because of his circumcision operation, and he might have a rib fracture because of the CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation).

The committee members are Prof Dr Mohammad Shadul Alam, departmental head of paediatric surgery at Mugda Medical College Hospital; its Assistant Director Dr Satyajit Kumar Saha, assistant professor (anesthesiology); and DGHS's Assistant Director, Dr Md Ali Hasan.

After the DAG read out some portions of the probe report before the HC bench, petitioner Shahjahan told the court that the probe report was manipulated.

He prayed to the HC to direct the authorities to form a judicial committee to conduct a fresh inquiry into Ayaan's death.

The HC asked Shahjahan to submit his statements by swearing an affidavit to this court and fixed February 11 for further hearing and passing an order on the matter.