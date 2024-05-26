HC orders to stop all activities of 'Silicon City' at Savar

The High Court today directed the government to immediately stop all activities of housing project "Silicon City" at Savar including its earth-filling, plot selling and registration.

Silicon City has been established under "Silicon and Land Development" allegedly by filling the main flood zone, reservoir and agriculture zone identified in the detailed area plan at Borobordeshi Mouja in Savar.

Chairman of Rajdhanai Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk); directorate general of department of environment (DoE) and deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka have ordered to take necessary steps to stop the activities of Silicon City housing project.

In response to a writ petition, the HC also ordered them to assess the damage caused by the housing company through illegal and unapproved earth-filling in the area and to submit a report to this court in three months.

At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the officials concerned of the government to explain why their failure to protect the reservoirs, agricultural land and parts of the river in the area from Silion City's earth-filling should not be declared illegal, unconstitutional and contradictory to the public interest.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association seeking necessary directives to protect the environment of the area.

Barrister Mohammad Ashraf Ali and Advocate S Hasanul Banna appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state during hearing of the petition.