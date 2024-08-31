Hasina made accused in 3 more cases

Three ex-ministers also sued

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sued over three deaths and the partial loss of vision of a victim during the student-led mass uprising.

Former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is AL chief Hasina's co-accused in two murder cases filed in Kishoreganj and Munshiganj yesterday over the three deaths.

Hasina is now facing at least 84 cases -- 70 on murder charges, eight on allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three for alleged abduction, and three on other charges.

In Kishoreganj, BNP activist Matiur Rahman filed the case over the killings of two fellow party workers on August 4, said Sadar Model Police Station OC Md Golam Mostafa.

Four former MPs – Rezwan Ahmed Taufiq, Afzal Hossain, Sohrab Uddin and Noor Mohammad – are among the 88 people named as accused in the case. Besides, 200-300 unknown individuals were made accused in the case, said the OC.

According to the case statement, a procession of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and BNP leaders and activists was attacked in front of the district Awami League office on August 4.

Matiur alleged in the case that the AL leaders and activists attacked the participants of the procession with firearms, batons and sharp weapons.

During the attack, some BNP leaders and workers ran to save their lives and took shelter in the house of District AL Assistant General Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu in the Khormaptri area.

Later, AL activists confined them and set them on fire, killing two BNP activists – Zulkar Hossain, 38, and Anjana, 28, the case statement said.

It added that many others had been injured by bullets, sharp weapons and batons.

In Munshiganj, a case was filed over the death of a 22-year-old man during the student-led uprising on August 4.

Besides Hasina and Quader, Munshiganj District Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin, the unit's General Secretary Lutfur Rahman, and former Munshiganj MPs Faisal Biplab, Mrinal Kanti Das, and Sagufta Yasmin Emily were made accused in the murder case.

As many as 313 people, including Mohiuddin's younger brother Anis Uzzaman, former chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad, Jubo League leader Jalal Uddin Rumi Rajon, and activists of AL and its student wing Chhatra League, were also named as accused in the case, while 200-300 people were made unidentified accused.

Shefali Begum, grandmother of victim Noor Mohammad Dipzal, filed the case at Munshiganj Sadar Police Station around 9:00am.

"No one has been arrested in this case yet," said Thander Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent of police at Munshiganj Sadar Circle.

North Islampur resident Dipzal was shot dead during the student-led movement in the Supermarket area of ​​Munshiganj town a day before the Awami League's fall.

Two other residents of the North Islampur area – Riazul Faraji, 38, and Md Sajal, 30, were also shot dead at the same place on that day.

In Gazipur, Hasina and former Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque are among 57 people accused in a case over the loss of eyesight of an 18-year-old college student named Likhon.

Likhon's father Monir Hossain filed the case at Gazipur Sadar Police Station on Thursday night. The police station's OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the case to The Daily Star yesterday.

The other accused include former state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam, Metropolitan Awami League Vice President Matiur Rahman and General Secretary Ataullah Mondal.

Another 300 unidentified people were also accused in the case.

Likhon, a resident of the Niamat Road area in the city's ​​West Joydebpur, was shot in the right eye after the accused people launched an attack on protesters at the instigation and orders of Hasina and others, the case document said.