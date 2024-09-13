Hasina, 25 journos sued for murder

A murder case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 25 journalists and 139 others over the death of a 31-year-old man in the capital's Bhasantek during the mass uprising.

The journalists are Naem Nizam, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Shyamal Dutta, Farida Yasmin, Omar Faruque, Monzurul Islam, Monjorul Bari Nayan, Sohel Haider Chowdhury, Quddus Afrad, Arun Kumar Dey, Nurul Haque, Jihadur Rahman Jihad, Abdul Majid, Sajjad Alam Khan Topu, Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, Haider Ali, Ashikur Rahman Srabon, Alamgir Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mainul Alam, Zayadul Ahsan Pintu, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Kafi, Nurul Islam Hasib and Shahnaz Sharmeen.

Mohammad Sabuj, 42, elder brother of the victim, identified as Mohammad Fazlu, filed the case at Bhasantek Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, of which a copy is with The Daily Star, Fazlu got shot around 7:00pm on August 5 when he was at a rally celebrating the fall of Hasina-led government in front of Diganta Filling Station in the Vasantek area.

"Fazlu was rushed to nearby Marks Medical College Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead. He was later buried in his village in Bhola," reads the case statement.

Along with Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former law minister Anisul Huq, former textiles minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and former state ministers Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Mohammad Ali Arafat, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak have also been accused in the case.

Former lawmakers Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, Bahauddin Nasim and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB (DMP) chief Harunor Rashid, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and its Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir were also accused.