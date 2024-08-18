Crime & Justice
Star Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 04:19 AM

Crime & Justice

Gun looted in Dhaka found in Noakhali

A youth was arrested early yesterday from Noakhali with a firearm looted from a police station in Dhaka during the August 5 violence.

Arrestee Monir Ahmad, 22, is from Senbagh, Noakhali.

In primary interrogation, Monir claimed his neighbour Quaiyum looted a semi-automatic pistol from a police station in Dhaka, said Mohammod Asadhuj Zamman, superintendent of police in Noakhali.

Later, Quaiyum handed over the pistol to Monir and asked him to sell it.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Monir from his residence with the firearm, the SP added.

A case was filed against Monir and Quaiyum.

In the afternoon, police produced Monir before a court that sent him to jail, said Md Mozammel Hossain, sub-inspector of Senbagh Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest Quaiyum, he added.

