Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:27 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 01:58 AM

Crime & Justice

Graft case against MGH Group CEO withdrawn

Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:27 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 01:58 AM

The government yesterday withdrew a case against MGH Group's CEO Anis Ahmed Gorky on charges of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 136 crore and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order. On December 28, 2022, ACC filed the case.

ACC said during the probe, the accused provided acceptable explanations for Tk 118.80 crore of his wealth. The ACC also said there was no evidence against him to proceed with this case.

