Gopalganj violence aftermath: Villages deserted fearing arrest

3 bodies exhumed for autopsies

The bodies of three people who were killed in last week's violence centring a political rally in Gopalganj were exhumed yesterday for post-mortem examinations, five days after burial.

In response to a petition on Sunday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Romana Rozy ordered that the victims' bodies be exhumed for post-mortem, necessary for ensuring justice and uncovering the truth behind the killings.

As per the court order, the bodies of Ramzan Kazi, Imon Talukdar, and Sohel Mollah were exhumed and sent to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital for autopsy yesterday, said Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman.

On July 16, four people, Dipto Saha, Ramzan Kazi, Imon Talukdar, and Sohel Mollah, died after receiving gunshot wounds during the daylong running battles between Awami League followers and law enforcers following an attack on a pre-scheduled NCP rally at Gopalganj Municipal Park.

Later in the day, Dipto's body was cremated, while the bodies of the other three victims were buried without post-mortem examinations or any police inquest report.

Another person, Ramzan Munshi, also sustaining bullet injury during the violence, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Friday. His body was buried after an autopsy.

Meanwhile, panic continues to grip Gopalganj residents due to the ongoing police drives. So far, police have filed eight cases accusing more than 8,400 people over the deaths and the violence.

On a visit yesterday to several villages in Tungipara upazila, about 15 kilometres from the Gopalganj town, this correspondent learnt from locals that police were patrolling the streets all day long and conducting raids at night.

Residents of Paanch Kahania, Keralakopa, and Gimadanga under Tungipara municipality reported experiencing blackouts during the police raids at night.

Md Maruf Sheikh, a van driver from the Charpara Fakir Bari area of Tungipara, said, "Police entered into our village last night [Sunday night]. I, along with many others, fled from home. I returned home at around 2:00am."

Aslam Sheikh from Gimadanga village said the roads take on a deserted look after evening.

Visiting Bagherkul, Dariarkul, Baladanga, and Balagati villages, this correspondent found that all the male members have fled home.

Some 15 to 20 panic-stricken women were found to have taken shelter in the residence of a local BNP leader.

"Police came to my house around 9:00pm last night [Sunday night]. They were looking for my husband, who was not home. They forced me to open the door and questioned me about my husband's whereabouts," said a woman on condition of anonymity.

"How can we feel safe to stay home at night when the male family members are on the run even though they are not accused in any case? So, we decided to meet with the BNP leader," she added.

The BNP leader Khalid Biswas told The Daily Star, "There's an atmosphere of arrest panic here. These women have come to my house. I tried to contact the deputy commissioner but couldn't reach him. I then informed the officer-in-charge of police, who told me there is no issue with the male members returning home."

Khalid, organising secretary of BNP's Tungipara upazila unit, said, "I plan to sit with the women after Maghrib prayers today [yesterday] and will try to arrange a video conference with the district administration to reassure them."

Meanwhile, the number of inmates in Gopalganj District Jail has sharply increased in recent days.

Acting Jail Superintendent Tania Zaman told The Daily Star that although the jail has a capacity of 360, it is currently holding 865 inmates.

"Normally, the number of inmates stays around 600," she said.

Dozens of individuals arrested in Gopalganj in recent drives were transferred to Pirojpur district jail on Saturday due to a lack of space in Gopalganj district jail.

Attempts were made several times to contact the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gopalganj district Md Mizanur Rahman both at his office and over the phone to enquire about the public's fear of arrest and alleged harassment. However, he could not be reached for comment.

With one person arrested in the 24 hours till yesterday noon, a total of 322 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence, said police.