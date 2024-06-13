Garment worker stabbed to death in Gazipur's Konabari

While trying to snatch a mobile phone, a group of miscreants stabbed dead a female garment worker in Gazipur's Konabari area last night.

The deceased, Ruby Khatun, 22, was a junior operator in the trimming section of Shanon Sweater Limited, said Roknuzzaman Sarkar, sub-inspector (SI) of Konabari Police Station, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Quoting eyewitnesses and Ruby's colleagues, the SI said the incident occurred around 8:15pm on the Dhaka-Tangail highway when three unidentified persons on a motorcycle intercepted Ruby in the auto-rickshaw. The assailants tried to snatch Ruby's mobile phone. When she refused, they stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

She was taken to Konabari Popular Hospital but due to the severity of her injuries, was transferred to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

No case was filed in this regard, the SI added.