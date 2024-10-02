Former principal secretary to ex-PM Hasina arrested

Detectives arrested Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the former principal secretary and adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, early today.

Besides, the officials also arrested Mesbah Uddin, a former secretary to youth and sports ministry,and Adnan, a coordinator of Bashundhara Group, says an SMS sent by the media wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were arrested from different areas as they were accused in multiple cases, detectives said.

Yesterday, law enforcers arrested five former lawmakers, former chairman of Exim Bank Nazrul Islam Mazumdar and ex-home secretary Jahangir Alam from different areas.

The five ex-MPs are Abdus Salam Murshedy from Khulna-4, Ekramul Karim Chowdhury from Noakhali- 4, Mahbub Ara Begun Gini from Gaibandha-2, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob from Bhola-4, and Abdur Rouf from Kushtia-4.