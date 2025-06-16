Former JUST VC Abdus Sattar sent to jail in graft case

Court rejects bail in case over 'illegal recruitment, Tk 61 lakh embezzlement'

Former Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sattar has been sent to jail in a corruption case filed over alleged illegal recruitment and embezzlement of government funds.

Jashore Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam passed the order today, rejecting his bail plea after he appeared before the court, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Sirajul Islam said.

The ACC filed a case on August 21, 2023, accusing Sattar, former JUST deputy director (planning and development) Abdur Rouf, and former Islamic University pro-VC Kamal Uddin of colluding in "unlawful recruitment and financial irregularities".

The case was filed by then Jashore ACC deputy director Al-Amin.

According to the charge sheet, Rouf applied for the post of assistant director in 2009, despite not fulfilling the required experience.

The selection board, led by then JUST VC Sattar, recommended him for the post.

He was later appointed as section officer without an open advertisement.

Sattar, as chairman of the university's regent board, approved the appointment.

Rouf was eventually promoted to deputy director and unlawfully received Tk 61,31,732 in salaries and benefits between October 2009 and June 2022.

The court ordered Sattar into custody following the hearing today.

The two other accused, Rouf and Kamal, are currently out on bail, said prosecutor Sirajul.