Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 2, 2024 12:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:36 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former EC secretary Jahangir arrested

Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 2, 2024 12:32 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:36 AM
Photo: Collected

A team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Election Commission, from Dhaka's Gulshan area yesterday.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jahangir was also secretary of the home ministry and was sent on forced retirement on August 14, days after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government amid mass protests.

After the arrest, DMP, in a message, said, Jahangir Alam was the architecture of the 2024 "dummy election".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানে যে লক্ষ্যবস্তুতে হামলা চালাতে পারে ইসরায়েল

তবে তেহরান বলেছে, মিসাইল হামলার জবাবে ইসরায়েল যদি কোনো ধরনের পাল্টা হামলা চালায় তবে ইরান আরও ভয়াবহ হামলা চালাবে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

একসঙ্গে ১৮০ ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র ছুড়েছে ইরান, নতুন করে হামলার আশঙ্কা দেখছে না ইসরায়েল

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে