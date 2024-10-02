Former EC secretary Jahangir arrested

A team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Election Commission, from Dhaka's Gulshan area yesterday.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed it.

Jahangir was also secretary of the home ministry and was sent on forced retirement on August 14, days after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government amid mass protests.

After the arrest, DMP, in a message, said, Jahangir Alam was the architecture of the 2024 "dummy election".