Former AL MP Sheuly Azad remanded in murder case

A Brahmanbaria court today placed a former Awami League lawmaker from women's reserved seats, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum alias Sheuly Azad, on an eight-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in Brahmanbaria's Sarail Bishwaroad area on March 28, 2021

Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Swagoto Sammo passed the order after Abdur Rahman Khan Pathan, sub-inspector of Sarail Police Station and the case's investigation officer, produced Sheuly before him with a 10-day remand prayer.

Brahmanbaria court police inspector Md Habibullah Sarkar said Sheuly was accused in the case filed over the death of Liton Miah, a resident of Katanishar village in Sarail upazila. He was shot dead during the Hefazat Islam movement on March 28, 2021. Sultan Uddin of the upazila's Rasulpur village filed the case on September 3, this year.

A team of detectives arrested Sheuly from the capital's Niketan yesterday night. She was handed over to Brahmanbaria police as she was accused in several cases in the district, reports our local correspondent.

According to sources at the Sarail Police Station, 67 people, including former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, were named in this case.

Sheuly, general secretary of three-member partial committee of AL's Sarail unit and a member of the district AL, is the wife of slain AL leader AKM Iqbal Azad, former senior vice president of AL Sarail unit. She became the joint convener of AL's Sarail unit on December 10, 2014, two years after her husband Iqbal was killed by his political opponents.

She went into hiding since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.