Former agriculture minister Razzaque sued for attacking protesters in Tangail

Former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has been sued in a case filed on charges of attacking a procession during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement in Tangail's Madhupur.

Jahid Hasan, a local, filed the case yesterday with the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Tangail, also accusing 117 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies.

Former Madhupur upazila parishad chairman Yakub Ali, upazila AL general secretary Sarwar Alam Khan Abu, former Madhupur municipality mayors Masud Parvez and Siddique Hossain, Kuralia union parishad chairman Helal, and Aushnara union parishad chairman Mustafa are among the accused.

However, the court today directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Madhupur Police Station to record the case as a first information report (FIR), Malek Adnan, lawyer of plaintiff Jahid, told our Tangail correspondent.

According to the case statement, local coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement brought out a peaceful procession at Madhupur upazila headquarters on August 4. When the procession reached bus stand area, the accused attacked the protesters, leaving several, including plaintiff Jahid, injured.

With the latest case, former minister Razzaque, also a presidium member of AL, was sued in total of four cases, including two for murder and attacks on the protesters on August 4 and 5. He has been on the run since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.