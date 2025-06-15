Father stabs son to death in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his father in Hazaribagh's Jhauchar area of the capital last night, reportedly over a family dispute.

The victim is Rahabul Islam Russel, son of Jewel Rana of Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat, said police.

Russel used to work at a diner. The father and son lived in a rented house in Jhauchor.

The incident took place around 10:45pm in the Amla Tower Road area.

Critically wounded, Russel was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 11:45pm.

Russel's uncle Humayun Kabir said his mother, Shahnaz Begum, works abroad in Jordan.

According to Humayun, Jewel called the family members, admitting that he had stabbed his son and asking them to take him to the hospital.

Neighbours rushed him to a local hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was transferred to DMCH, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members alleged that Jewel had been pressuring Russel's mother to send him abroad instead of their son.

They believed that last night's dispute was over a similar matter.

Confirming the incident, DMCH police camp in-cCharge Inspector Md Faruk said Russel's body has been sent for autopsy.

The case has been reported to Hazaribagh Police Station, and authorities are investigating the matter, he said.

Contacted, Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kamrangirchar Police Station, said a team went to visit the spot. The father stabbed the son over a trivial matter, he said.