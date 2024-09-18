Ex-SC justice Manik shown arrested in six murder cases

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was shown arrested today in six cases filed over the murders during the recent quota reform protests.

The cases were filed with Adabor, Lalbagh and Badda police stations.

Manik was shown arrested in the cases filed over the murders of garment worker Rubel at Adabor, college student Khalid Hasan Saifullah at Lalbagh, Sumon Sikder, Hafizul Sikder, Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan and Sohag Miah at Badda.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi granted the applications for showing Manik arrested in those six murder cases.

During today's proceedings, Manik told the court that he was innocent and the charges brought against him were "false, fabricated and bogus".

Earlier, he was produced before the court amid tight security.

Sylhet Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Anjan Kanti Das yesterday granted bail to Manik in a case filed with Kanaighat Police Station in Sylhet over his attempt to enter India illegally.

Border Guard Bangladesh arrested Manik when he was fleeing to India through the Dona border of Kanaighat upazila on the night of August 23.

The following day, Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Alamgir Hossain showed Manik arrested under Section 54 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and sent him to jail.

Police then filed a case over an 'attempt to enter India illegally' under the Passport Act at Kanaighat Police Station.