Ex-MP Fazle Karim on 2-day remand in attempted murder case

A Chattogram court today placed former Awami League lawmaker of Raozan ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury on a two-day remand in an attempted murder case.

Judicial Magistrate Nurul Harun passed the order when police produced Fazle Karim before the court around 7:30am with a five-day remand prayer in the case filed by Muniria Youth Tabligh with Raozan Police Station on August 23.Centring today's hearing, additional police personnel was deployed on the court premises to evade any untoward situation.

He was shown arrested so far in five cases filed with Panchlaish, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon and Raozan police stations.

Earlier in the day, Fazle Karim was produced before the courts of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sarkar Hasan Shahriar and Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr in Chattogram in connection with two among the five cases, in which he was shown arrested.

The two cases were filed against him on August 23 and 25 on charge of burning the Quran, hurting religious sentiments, vandalism of places of worship and businesses, looting cash, valuable documents, and property, arson, and attempted murder.

The cases were lodged by Mohammad Alauddin, Organising Secretary of Branch-103 of Muniria Youth Tabligh Committee Bangladesh, and Mohammad Zohel Uddin, Vice President of Branch-204.

Fazle Karim was Awami League MP from Chattogram-6 constituency (Raozan). He won the 12th parliamentary election for the fifth consecutive time establishing himself as the king of the area.

He was elected MP from Chattogram-6 in 2001, 2008, 2014, and 2018. In 2014, he was elected uncontested. He is the Vice President of Chattogram North District Unit AL. His father, AKM Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, was the Leader of the Opposition in the East Pakistan Provincial Assembly.

Fazle Karim went into hiding soon after the Sheikh Hasina-led government ousted on , and the president dissolved the parliament following the mass uprising of students and the public on August 5.

On September 12, the lawmaker was arrested when he was trying to cross India-Bangladesh border illegally through the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria. Later, BGB produced him before a court there.

Apart from the five cases, Fazle Karim have been facing multiple cases in Chattogram's Raozan, Chandgaon, Panchlaish, and Kotwali police stations and court, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and clashes and attacking protestors in July and August.