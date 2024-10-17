Ex-minister Faruk sent to jail after remand

Former minister Narayan, Diamond World MD shown arrested in separate cases

A Dhaka court today sent Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan, former civil aviation and tourism minister, to jail on completion of his two-day remand in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazmul Hasan, also a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced Faruk before the court along with a forwarding report.

The investigation officer stated that Faruk provided important information about the killing, prompting a request to keep him in custody until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, former land minister Narayan Chandra Chanda was shown arrested today in the same case, after the investigation officer submitted an application for his arrest.

On September 30, Abbas Ali, a former member of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central committee, filed the murder case against 256 individuals, including prominent Awami League leaders, several police officials, and 400 unidentified persons.

A team from the Rapid Action Battalion detained Faruk at his residence in Dhaka's cantonment area on October 15.

He was later handed over to the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Faruk, a former lawmaker from Gopalganj-1 constituency, is a presidium member of the Awami League.

Narayan Chandra Chanda, a former Awami League lawmaker from the Khulna-5 constituency, was arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on October 6 while allegedly attempting to flee to India through Jhenaidah's Moheshpur border area. Chanda previously served as the minister of land in 2024, and is also a former minister of fisheries and livestock.