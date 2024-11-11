Ex-IGP Shahidul on two-day remand in 2015 arson case

A Cumilla court today placed three persons, including former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque, on a two-day remand each in a case filed over torching a bus which left eight of its passengers dead on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The two others are former Jatiya Sangsad secretariat's joint secretary Golam Kibria Majumdar, and one Jahirul Islam Selim , said Public Prosecutor Quimul Haque.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Farhana Sultana passed the order after a hearing around 12:00pm, said the court's Inspector Muzibur Rahman.

Public Prosecutor Quimul said that on February 3, 2015 a bus of Icon Paribahan was set on fire by hurling petrol bomb at Jagmohonpur in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila, in which eight passengers died. Then, police filed a case against 64 named BNP men, including former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

But after fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on September 11 Abul Khair, a supervisor of the Icon Paribahan, lodged another case in connection with the same incident, he added.

In the latest case, former railway minister Mujibul Haque, former IGP Benazir Ahmed and 194 others were made accused, the lawyer said.

Moshiur Alam, a sub-inspector of Chauddagram Police Station, is investigating the case.