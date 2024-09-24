Ex-IGP Mamun on 4-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of 16-year-old Mohammad Ismamul Haque during mass protests in August.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Mainul Islam Khan Puluk, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was aware of the violence and the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to find out the vital clues and to know whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

Claiming himself innocent, Mamun told the court that he knew nothing about the killing. He sought bail and cancellation of the remand prayer.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed him on remand for quizzing about the killing.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that the victim took part in the movement at Chankharpool around 11:30am on August 5 where he was shot. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died on August 7.

Following the incident, the victim's elder brother Mohibul Haque on August 25 filed a murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 26 others with Shahbabh Police Station.

Mamun was arrested from Uttara area on September 3.

He was earlier shown arrested in 12 other murder cases filed with different police stations in the capital.