Ex-home secy Jahangir Alam sent to jail after remand

Jahangir was arrested in the capital's Gulshan area on October 1, 2024

A Dhaka court today sent Md Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Public Security Division of the home ministry, to jail in a case filed over the killing of Russel Bakaul in the city's Jatrabari area during the July-August mass uprising in 2024.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak passed the order as police produced the accused before the court on completion of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the end of probe.

The court on July 16 placed Jahangir on a five-day remand in the case. Police on July 28 took him on remand.

According to the case documents, Russel, 22, joined an anti-discrimination students' movement rally in front of the Jatrabari Police Station on August 5 last year. He sustained fatal bullet injuries and later died at a hospital.

Russel's elder brother, Hasnat Bakaul, filed the case on August 28 the same year.