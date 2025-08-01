Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Ex-home secy Jahangir Alam sent to jail after remand

BSS, Dhaka
Photo: Collected
Jahangir was arrested in the capital's Gulshan area on October 1, 2024

 

A Dhaka court today sent Md Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Public Security Division of the home ministry, to jail in a case filed over the killing of Russel Bakaul in the city's Jatrabari area during the July-August mass uprising in 2024.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak passed the order as police produced the accused before the court on completion of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the end of probe.

The court on July 16 placed Jahangir on a five-day remand in the case. Police on July 28 took him on remand.

Jahangir was arrested in the capital's Gulshan area on October 1, 2024.

According to the case documents, Russel, 22, joined an anti-discrimination students' movement rally in front of the Jatrabari Police Station on August 5 last year. He sustained fatal bullet injuries and later died at a hospital.

Russel's elder brother, Hasnat Bakaul, filed the case on August 28 the same year.

