Ex-Dhaka-19 MP Saiful sued over murder of vegetable vendor in Ashulia

Former lawmaker from Dhaka-19 Mohammad Saiful Islam and 17 other Awami League men have been sued over the murder of a vegetable vendor in Ashulia's Baipail area on August 4.

Touhidul Islam, elder brother of victim Shahabul Islam Shaon, 28, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station today, reports our Savar correspondent.

Besides, nearly 400 unidentified people were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Shahabul, a vegetable vendor, used to live in a rented house in Ghazirchat area of ​​Ashulia with his family. Around 10:30am on August 4, he left home and went to Bypal area to join The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Around 1:00pm, his brother Touhidul got information that Shahabul got shot in the Bypail intersection area. Hearing the news, he went to Bapail intersection but people took Shahabul to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex where he died.